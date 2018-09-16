Skip to content
11 former FedEx employees, 2 former USPS contractors indicted for stealing mail
Thirteen former FedEx employees are facing federal charges for stealing mail.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published 3h at 12:41 PM
Older patrol cars may be putting deputies at risk, sheriff says
By
Andrew Douglas
Published 19m at 3:36 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 56m at 2:59 PM
Man in custody after shooting at a school bus, injuring teen
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published 2h at 1:12 PM
U of M releases statement after cheerleaders used in political social post
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published 4h at 11:11 AM
2 Millington police officers injured in hit-and-run
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published 7:23 AM at 7:23 AM
Man in custody after shooting at a school bus, injuring teen
Memphis Police Department has arrested 23-year Kortez Collins after for a school bus shooting that injured a teen.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
2h
2h
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Two new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi
By
Waverly McCarthy
Man shot, killed after burglarizing home
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Customer of popular money transfer app warns of possible scam
Roderick Duncan is a local chef who said he was scammed when he called what he believed was a customer service number he found online for Cash App--a digital money transfer merchant.
By
Jerica Phillips
6:56 AM
6:56 AM
Kirby High School students begin classes at new locations
Kirby High School students return to the classroom Monday after several days without any instruction.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
6:43 AM
6:43 AM
Tennessee Task Force 1 ready to assist with Florence rescues
By
Chris Luther
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:40 PM
Vehicle drives into Mississippi River, Memphis Fire Department says
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published September 16, 2018 at 6:00 PM
Memphis Adult Flag Football League aims to make role models out of men
By
Brandon Richard
Published September 16, 2018 at 5:20 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 56m at 2:59 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 2h at 1:02 PM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
5h
5h
Can you pass the test on National Constitution and Citizenship Day?
National Constitution and Citizenship Day
By
Jasmine Adams
8:15 AM
8:15 AM
Memphis Adult Flag Football League aims to make role models out of men
Memphis police officers and citizens are once again joining forces for a flag football league.
By
Brandon Richard
Published September 16, 2018 at 5:20 PM
Succop kicks 31-yard field goal as Titans edge Texans 20-17
By
TERESA M. WALKER
September 16
September 16
Memphis Redbirds win second straight PCL Championship
By
Sudu Upadhyay
September 15
September 15
Fitzgerald, No. 16 Mississippi State rout La.-Lafayette
September 15
September 15
#1-Alabama shreds the Ole Miss defense for a 62-7 win
#1-Alabama shreds the Ole Miss defense for a 62-7 win
September 15
September 15
Get Lost at the Agricenter Corn Maze This Fall
This potato salad recipe will be a hit at your next cookout
Sunflowers in Bloom at the Agricenter (Part Deux)
All the chocolate chip cookie hacks to help you make a perfect batch
Breakdown: How it can rain fish
Mid-South honors first responders on 17th anniversary of 9/11
By
Kelly Roberts
DeSoto County ranked among safest cities in MS
By
Jacob Gallant
Mid-South feels impacts of Chinese recycling laws
Boy, 3, saves diabetic mother’s life after her blood sugar levels crash
Two new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi
By
Waverly McCarthy
Seven back-to-school illnesses parents need to watch for
By
Maira Ansari
Happiest U.S. States
By
Dave Jenkins
September is healthy aging month
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
Sean Penn talks about the #MeToo movement
By
Coca-Cola may start selling cannabis-infused drinks
By
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
Got a question for the Gubernatorial candidates?
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
White House says it’s working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting
New Shelby County Commission holds first meeting of new term
By
FedEx CEO will participate in funeral for Sen. McCain
By