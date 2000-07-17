Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for kidnapping a 4-year-old child on March 17 from the 3500 block of Daggett.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for kidnapping a 4-year-old child on March 17 from the 3500 block of Daggett.More >>
A cold front will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday night and Saturday.More >>
A cold front will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday night and Saturday.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
After failing to get the needed number of votes to pass the proposed health care bill, House GOP leaders withdrew the bill Friday.More >>
After failing to get the needed number of votes to pass the proposed health care bill, House GOP leaders withdrew the bill Friday.More >>
Memphis Police Department made two arrests after a series of robberies and one shooting that happened in Downtown and Midtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department made two arrests after a series of robberies and one shooting that happened in Downtown and Midtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis is taking center stage Friday night as four of the nation's best basketball teams square off inside FedExForum.More >>
Memphis is taking center stage Friday night as four of the nation's best basketball teams square off inside FedExForum.More >>
The Bill Oldham Fitness Center was officially opened Friday. The new 201 Poplar Corrections Deputy gym was named after Sheriff Oldham.More >>
The Bill Oldham Fitness Center was officially opened Friday. The new 201 Poplar Corrections Deputy gym was named after Sheriff Oldham.More >>
Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for a Memphis icon.More >>
Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for a Memphis icon.More >>
A man and a woman are wanted for breaking into a coin machine at a car wash and taking the money.More >>
A man and a woman are wanted for breaking into a coin machine at a car wash and taking the money.More >>
IKEA evacuated guests and employees from its store in Cordova following an anonymous threat made via a phone call.More >>
IKEA evacuated guests and employees from its store in Cordova following an anonymous threat made via a phone call.More >>
A woman has been arrested for the kidnapping of a 7-month-old from a day care in Frayser.More >>
A woman has been arrested for the kidnapping of a 7-month-old from a day care in Frayser.More >>
Here's Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's advice on travel insurance: when to buy, what to buy and what questions to ask.More >>
Here's Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's advice on travel insurance: when to buy, what to buy and what questions to ask.More >>
A judge decided to push back Former Tennessee Representative Curry Todd's trial to May 9.More >>
A judge decided to push back Former Tennessee Representative Curry Todd's trial to May 9.More >>
Germantown Municipal School District is a vote away from buying property and starting construction on a new elementary school.More >>
Germantown Municipal School District is a vote away from buying property and starting construction on a new elementary school.More >>
The director of the National Cancer Institute visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Friday.More >>
The director of the National Cancer Institute visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Friday.More >>
Emotional family members left court upset after the first court appearance for two teens charged with abusing a 3-month-old.More >>
Emotional family members left court upset after the first court appearance for two teens charged with abusing a 3-month-old.More >>
A woman was attacked in her driveway in Bartlett on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman was attacked in her driveway in Bartlett on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
A Memphis police officer was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday morning.More >>
A Memphis police officer was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday morning.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a City Watch alert Thursday for a man police considered violent.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a City Watch alert Thursday for a man police considered violent.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
It's a cultural thing! The National Black Box Performing Arts Festival is hosting a three-day event aimed at promoting cultural equity by showcasing dancers, filmmakers and more from the African-American and Latino community.More >>
It's a cultural thing! The National Black Box Performing Arts Festival is hosting a three-day event aimed at promoting cultural equity by showcasing dancers, filmmakers and more from the African-American and Latino community.More >>
As many of you get ready for a little NCAA Sweet 16 action at FedEx Forum this weekend, I've already narrowed down the 5 GREAT things that happened in the Mid-South this week!More >>
As many of you get ready for a little NCAA Sweet 16 action at FedEx Forum this weekend, I've already narrowed down the 5 GREAT things that happened in the Mid-South this week!More >>
The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center invites experienced and less experienced organizers, activists, community leaders and those who just want to learn about community organizing to attendMore >>
The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center invites experienced and less experienced organizers, activists, community leaders and those who just want to learn about community organizing to attend Community Organizing Skills Training.More >>
As the battle over health care reform heats up on Capitol Hill, a local GOP congressman announced that he will support the American Health Care Act.More >>
As the battle over health care reform heats up on Capitol Hill, a local GOP congressman announced that he will support the American Health Care Act.More >>
Memphis Police Department made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man shot while visiting family in Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man shot while visiting family in Memphis.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will not be coming to Memphis after all.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will not be coming to Memphis after all.More >>
A person was killed and several others injured in a crash in Coahoma County, Mississippi, on Thursday night.More >>
A person was killed and several others injured in a crash in Coahoma County, Mississippi, on Thursday night.More >>
An SUV caught fire on Interstate 240 near Lamar Avenue.More >>
An SUV caught fire on Interstate 240 near Lamar Avenue.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Just last weekend, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs at FedExForum to take a 2-0 lead in their regular season series.More >>
Just last weekend, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs at FedExForum to take a 2-0 lead in their regular season series.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.More >>
Bartlett police are searching for a man they say used a stolen debit card at Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 64 on February 26.More >>
Bartlett police are searching for a man they say used a stolen debit card at Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 64 on February 26.More >>
A mother is in custody, charged with filing a false report, after she told police her son had been kidnapped.More >>
A mother is in custody, charged with filing a false report, after she told police her son had been kidnapped.More >>
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in federal court against the City of Memphis and MPD officers for the shooting death of a man in March 2016.More >>
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in federal court against the City of Memphis and MPD officers for the shooting death of a man in March 2016.More >>
A 7-month-old is missing from a day care in Frayser.More >>
A 7-month-old is missing from a day care in Frayser.More >>
A Memphis police officer was the victim of a crime in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Memphis police officer was the victim of a crime in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis police said a woman told officers she was raped Sunday, February 12, at approximately 6 a.m.More >>
Memphis police said a woman told officers she was raped Sunday, February 12, at approximately 6 a.m.More >>
A volunteer firefighter is recovering from injuries he suffered after he charged into a house fire in Corinth on Sunday.More >>
A volunteer firefighter is recovering from injuries he suffered after he charged into a house fire in Corinth on Sunday.More >>
A $24,000 reward is being offered for any information that will help investigators solve a 1998 cold case murder in Hardeman County.More >>
A $24,000 reward is being offered for any information that will help investigators solve a 1998 cold case murder in Hardeman County.More >>
Safety is the top priority for Memphis Police Department as thousands of people descend upon the Bluff City for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Safety is the top priority for Memphis Police Department as thousands of people descend upon the Bluff City for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.More >>
Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.More >>
Butler’s mascot received a tour of the Bluff City on Thursday.More >>
Butler’s mascot received a tour of the Bluff City on Thursday.More >>
If you have any information on where any of these fugitive can be located, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5620.More >>
If you have any information on where any of these fugitive can be located, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5620.More >>
March 21, or 3-21, is World Down Syndrome Day, chosen to symbolize the third copy of chromosome 21 in Trisomy 21, the most common form of Down syndrome.More >>
March 21, or 3-21, is World Down Syndrome Day, chosen to symbolize the third copy of chromosome 21 in Trisomy 21, the most common form of Down syndrome.More >>
Spring has arrived in Shelby County. As the temperatures rise, so does crime. Shelby County deputies want your help tracking down these wanted fugitives. Call 901-222-5620.More >>
Spring has arrived in Shelby County. As the temperatures rise, so does crime. Shelby County deputies want your help tracking down these wanted fugitives. Call 901-222-5620.More >>
WMC Action News 5 launched a new and improved app for you to read articles, see photos, and watch videos on the go.More >>
WMC Action News 5 launched a new and improved app for you to read articles, see photos, and watch videos on the go.More >>
Memphis Weekend is a feature compiled by the WMC Action News 5 staff. We look at some of the fun events happening on the weekend that you and your family may enjoy.More >>
Memphis Weekend is a feature compiled by the WMC Action News 5 staff. We look at some of the fun events happening on the weekend that you and your family may enjoy.More >>
See a link on a newscast? Find it here!More >>
The night of March 8, AT&T customers in Nashville and across the country were unable to call 911 from their cell phones. The Channel 4 I-Team has learned that some dispatchers were unaware of the problem at the time.More >>
The night of March 8, AT&T customers in Nashville and across the country were unable to call 911 from their cell phones. The Channel 4 I-Team has learned that some dispatchers were unaware of the problem at the time.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulled the bill, at the direction of President Donald Trump, as it appeared all but certain to be defeated.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulled the bill, at the direction of President Donald Trump, as it appeared all but certain to be defeated.More >>
Police in Hendersonville have arrested a second suspect in a kidnapping incident that happened earlier this week.More >>
Police in Hendersonville have arrested a second suspect in a kidnapping incident that happened earlier this week.More >>
It's day 11 in the search for missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher Tad Cummins. Some parents may be wondering how to talk to their kids about Cummins' alleged behavior toward Thomas.More >>
It's day 11 in the search for missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher Tad Cummins. Some parents may be wondering how to talk to their kids about Cummins' alleged behavior toward Thomas.More >>
An old armory in Lumberton will likely become a new place for senior citizens to get good food.More >>
An old armory in Lumberton will likely become a new place for senior citizens to get good food.More >>
House Bill 469 has been signed into law, and homeowners in some counties could find themselves in a fire district with an improved rating.More >>
House Bill 469 has been signed into law, and homeowners in some counties could find themselves in a fire district with an improved rating.More >>
Gulfport police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing after he didn’t show up for work Friday.More >>
Gulfport police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing after he didn’t show up for work Friday.More >>
Ten new firefighters are joining the ranks of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.More >>
Ten new firefighters are joining the ranks of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.More >>
Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department say Friday they arrested a man on I-20 with more than 100 pounds of meth in his possession.More >>
Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department say Friday they arrested a man on I-20 with more than 100 pounds of meth in his possession.More >>
Law enforcement worked a train accident in Weiner, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.More >>
Law enforcement worked a train accident in Weiner, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.More >>
Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.More >>
Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.More >>
Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of killing a woman.More >>
Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of killing a woman.More >>
A look at what Craighead County health inspectors discovered when they visited area restaurants during the week ending March 24.More >>
A look at what Craighead County health inspectors discovered when they visited area restaurants during the week ending March 24.More >>
An overturned semi will cause traffic to slow Friday morning.More >>
An overturned semi caused traffic to slow Friday morning.More >>
A distinctive chorus of boos reigned down on Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari as he walked FedExForum's main court for the first time since he left the Memphis Tigers for Kentucky back in 2009.More >>
A distinctive chorus of boos reigned down on Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari as he walked FedExForum's main court for the first time since he left the Memphis Tigers for Kentucky back in 2009.More >>
Memphis is taking center stage Friday night as four of the nation's best basketball teams square off inside FedExForum.More >>
Memphis is taking center stage Friday night as four of the nation's best basketball teams square off inside FedExForum.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
Just last weekend, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs at FedExForum to take a 2-0 lead in their regular season series.More >>
Just last weekend, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs at FedExForum to take a 2-0 lead in their regular season series.More >>