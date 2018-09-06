Burt Reynolds, whose charming smile and iconic laugh entertained us through decades, is dead at 82

View this post on Instagram

On day one of the biggest job this kid from Texas had ever been gifted, this icon recognized I was shaking like a leaf. He put his arm around me and took me for a walk. We talked for about 45 minutes while lights were being moved and adjusted. Football, European vacations with Eastwood, Smokey and the Bandit — I mostly listened and relaxed. And then we did a scene together. That was my experience with this gentleman. May he rest. 🙏🏼