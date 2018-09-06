Busy neighborhood street could undergo pedestrian-safety redesign

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A busy Memphis street could get a redesign with pedestrian safety in mind.
The plan is to make part of National Street, located in The Heights neighborhood, more attractive and functional.
The neighborhood is currently in the gathering phase of the plan, looking for community feedback. Proposed changes to National Street could make the street safer, more attractive, and accessible.
The street is a main thoroughfare through the heart of The Heights neighborhood, connecting Jackson Avenue to Summer Avenue.
“Often times this neighborhood is confused with, oh that’s just Binghampton or that’s just somewhere in North Memphis, but we are very unique and a great neighborhood,” said Christina Crutchfield, community coordinator for Heights Community Development Corporation.
The Heights CDC said National Street’s wide lanes are prone to speedy drivers making it unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The group is spearheading the talk of a redesign.
“Traffic is very fast, so any type of traffic calming for the sake of the kids in the neighborhood and other people who are just walking up and down,” said Crutchfield.
Last October, Heights CDC tested out the concept, closing the street’s inner lanes and filled them with games, planters, and seating areas.
It said for the most part the month-long trial run received overwhelming positive feedback from neighbors.
The green space project would also serve as a connector for cyclists and runners, connecting the area to the Wolf River Greenway to the north and Shelby Farms Greenline to the south.
It’s a plan to reinvest and reinvigorate the neighborhood, bringing new resources to the area.
Feedback is still wanted on this idea. Starting Friday night through Sunday, there will be dinners and tours of the neighborhood to collect input from residents.
Click here for a link to the group’s website.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.