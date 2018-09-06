Choice Bus illustrates importance of graduating high school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A school bus in Millington is mapping out the good and bad choices students can make.
The "Choice Bus" travels the country, teaching kids the importance of staying in school.
The Choice Bus represents good and bad choices. The first half of the bus looks like a regular school bus and illustrates the positive choice of staying in school.
The second half is a jail cell and illustrates what could happen to kids who chose to drop out.
“Seventy-five percent of the people in high school didn’t finish high school,” said lead presenter Chet Pennock.
This is one of three Choice Buses traveling the country.
Thursday, students at Millington Central High School boarded the bus to learn about real life consequences choices have.
The bus is the project of the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation and was founded by Shelley Stewart, who witnessed his mother’s death at the hands of his father. He credits a teacher for saving his life.
“Told him if you want to get out of here you’re going to need an education,” Pennock said. “He got one and he’s been wildly successful. Unfortunately, one of his brothers did not and he ended up in prison.”
More than two million students have sat on the Choice over nearly a decade.
On the bus, students are also taught even after graduating high school you have more choices to make.
“We tell them every one of them can do something,” Pennock said. “Even if it’s not college. There’s military service, trade school, community college, apprenticeships.”
“It doesn’t do us any good to have a piece of paper if once they get their foot in the door they don’t have any skills,” said Millington Municipal Schools Director Bo Griffin. The Choice Bus has spent all week in the Mid-South.
