Ed Rice to reopen Friday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - City of Memphis will reopen Ed Rice Community Center.
The building was closed last week due to concerns over mold and water leaks.
Less than two weeks after WMC Action News 5 aired a story detailing major health concerns at the center, the city hired an environmental expert to guide them through the process.
City leaders said those tests revealed that the building is safe and that there is no mold problem.
The city’s current capital improvements budget earmarks $960,000 to design a replacement for Ed Rice, which was built in the 1960s. This budget was passed by Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council.
Ed Rice Community Center will reopen Friday at noon.
