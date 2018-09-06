Grizzlies to hold training camp in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will open training camp at FedExForum on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Following training camp, the Grizz will hold an open scrimmage, which is free to the public, on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Forum.
Fans in attendance will get free vouchers for a Grizz preseason game and a G-League Memphis Hustle regular season contest.
In addition to the training camp announcement, the Grizz signed Brandon Goodwin to the training camp roster this week.
Goodwin is a strong candidate to at least make the Hustle’s roster.
The 6-foot-2 guard from Florida Gulf Coast University by way of UCF had a strong showing during the NBA Summer League.
In 10 games, Goodwin averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.
He hit better than 41 percent of his three-point attempts.
