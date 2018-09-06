Hardaway’s son to redshirt at Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Penny Hardaway has said many times his crowded University Memphis Men's Basketball team roster would work itself out.
Well, it has, and it’s starting with his own son.
Jayden Hardaway announced on his Instagram account last night he will redshirt this coming season.
The 6-feet-4-inches tall guard transferred to IMG Academy in Florida last season after playing for his father at East High.
Jayden was Penny's first commitment after taking the Tigers' job.
A 2-Star Recruit, Jayden Hardaway is one of five players listed at guard for the U of M.
