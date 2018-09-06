Insurance company to stop covering OxyContin

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest health insurer said it will stop covering OxyContin in 2019 to try to reign in the opioid epidemic.
Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Tennessee announced Thursday it won’t cover OxyContin. Instead, it will ask doctors to use two other painkillers, Xtampza and MorphaBond, and said they are less susceptible to misuse.
The State of Tennessee released statistics a few weeks ago that revealed opioid-related overdoses were at 1,268 statewide last year--the highest ever recorded in the Volunteer State.
BCBS said it’s worked with a panel of doctors to try to keep the most dangerous opioids out of the wrong hands.
“I think it’s critically important to start thinking outside of the box and start doing some different things,” said Turning Point CEO Dr. Theodore Bender.
“With OxyContin, the way that drug is often abused, is that it’s crushed up which supersedes the time release capsule piece and is either injected or snorted or smoked,” Bender said. “These two replacements that will be covered by BCBS actually lose potency when they try to manipulate the structure by crushing it up.”
The maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, was sued in May by the Attorney Generals of Tennessee and other states for unlawful marketing and promotion of OxyContin and other drugs accused of pushing pills to get people hooked.
The state of Vermont filed suit Wednesday.
“They're looking at this as something that has to change dramatically,” Bender said. “OxyContin has been at the center of this for many years.”
Bender said the downside of Blue Cross' move is that it takes decision-making out of the hands of doctors.
However, given that a growing number of Tennesseans are dying, he said the sacrifice may be well worth it, and other insurers may follow suit.
“If this kind of thing may catch fire widespread we may end up beating this,” Bender said.
BCBS of Tennessee also announced a number of other changes effective in 2019 having to do with its opioid policies.
Purdue Pharma released a statement that said in part that OxyContin has been engineered with abuse deterrent properties and the decision appears to be more about pharmaceutical rebates.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.