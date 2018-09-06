Isolated downpours this afternoon

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front is expected to stall over the region this weekend and give us rain and storm chances. Right now, Saturday looks to have higher rain chances than Sunday. While it is not looking like a total washout this weekend, have the umbrella handy and make sure you plan for a few showers here or there. Highs I the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s for Sunday with lows in the middle 70s for the entire weekend.