Microsoft sees Memphis students as future industry innovators

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Microsoft engineers and leaders came to Memphis to speak to future industry innovators Thursday.
Mayor Jim Strickland hosted a conversation with the technology industry leaders. The goal was to provide the diverse and talented youth of Memphis a look at the opportunities available in the technology industry.
Microsoft leaders asked students at the conference two things: Where are you going? How will you get there?
Brieana Wilhite attends Memphis Business Academy and participates in Black Girls Code.
She plans to follow a career path in computer coding.
"I'm expecting to write my own programs or either fixing other people's programs or solving problems with their programs," Wilhite said.
Mayor Jim Strickland believes the dialogue with Microsoft leaders and the next generation is needed to empower youth to achieve more.
"All segments of our population need to benefit from that economic growth that's going on there," Strickland said.
A native Memphian, Alexia Clayborne is a product of what tech opportunities offer. She's now the principal security program manager at Microsoft headquarters in Washington.
“Although we have made tremendous strides at Microsoft and our peers in the tech industry around inclusion, we still have a ways to go, and we do feel that Memphis has a diverse and talented population of students we’d like to target,” Clayborne said.
