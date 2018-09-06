More showers, storms impact Mid-South

What is left of Tropical Depression Gordon continues to weaken as it moves through Arkansas and into Missouri.
This system continues to remain close enough to the Mid-South to produce rain chances through the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now, scattered showers and storms are impacting portions of the region, and we will see this trend through the afternoon and evening. It will feel a bit muggy, with cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Winds will be quite gusty today around 10 to 15 mph, dropping to 5 to 10 mph tonight with cloudy skies and muggy conditions sticking around.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: SE around 10 to 15 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: There will be more rain chances during the afternoon on Friday, but rain should taper off by the evening. Highs on Friday will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Clouds look to stick around during the day tomorrow with some peeks of sunshine.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front is expected to stall over the region this weekend and give us rain and storm chances. Right now, Saturday looks to have higher rain chances than Sunday. While it is not looking like a total washout this weekend, have the umbrella handy and make sure you plan for a few showers here or there. Highs I the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s for Sunday with lows in the middle 70s for the entire weekend.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be rain chances for Monday and Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies, we will begin to dry out to end Tuesday and into midweek next week as we see high pressure move into the region. Highs should say in the middle to upper 80s next week and overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX