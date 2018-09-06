More showers, storms impact Mid-South

This system continues to remain close enough to the Mid-South to produce rain chances through the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now, scattered showers and storms are impacting portions of the region, and we will see this trend through the afternoon and evening. It will feel a bit muggy, with cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Winds will be quite gusty today around 10 to 15 mph, dropping to 5 to 10 mph tonight with cloudy skies and muggy conditions sticking around.