Nationwide recall for chicken sold by Wayne Farms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur-based company is issuing a nationwide recall on a variety of its chicken products.
Wayne Farms is recalling more than 430,000 pounds of chicken due to the possibility of pieces of metal being mixed in with the food.
The impacted products are frozen, fully cooked chicken products that have the establishment number “P-20214”. The chicken was shipped to distributors, restaurants and processing locations across the country.
A customer complaint filed on July 27 triggered an investigation that eventually led to the recall. It’s not clear how the metal may have ended up with the chicken products.
No one has reported becoming sick or injured from the contaminated chicken at this time.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.