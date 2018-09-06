Statue to be built on campus to honor Memphis basketball legend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis basketball legend will soon have a statue on campus.
Larry Finch, the former Tiger All-American, assistant coach, and head coach, will be honored with the creation of Larry Finch Memorial Park and Statue.
The on campus location of the park and statue has not been determined yet.
Finch was part of more than 500 games during his 25-year career as a Tiger player and coach. Finch played from 1970-1973. At the end of his playing career he was the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,869 points. He's currently the fourth best scorer in Tiger history.
“Coach Finch was more than a coach,” said Penny Hardaway, Memphis' current head basketball coach. “He was also a father figure. He helped me grow as a person and a basketball player.”
University of Memphis President M. David Rudd announced Thursday that a committee had been appointed to make specific plans for the memorial. A location and opening date for the memorial has not been established yet.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.