Showers, storms likely today

Tropical Depression Gordon continues to weaken as it moves through Arkansas and towards Missouri. This will remain close enough to give us a chance for rain through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, especially this afternoon and evening. It will feel muggy, but the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for a few showers on Friday afternoon, but rain should taper off after sunset. Highs on Friday will be around 90 degrees and evening temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
WEEKEND: A front will stall over our area this weekend and give us a chance for scattered storms. It will not be a total wash-out, but you should plan for at least a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for a passing shower on Monday, but rain chances will drop by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s all next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB