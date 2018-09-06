Students should retake the SAT, study finds

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - New research shows only half of high school students in the country retake the SAT after the initial test.
Retaking the SAT and ACT can have multiple positive effects. As the latest study shows, it can also help close income and race gaps at four-year colleges.
High school students in Tennessee have to take either the ACT or SAT to graduate. So, for some, the test is just another thing to get checked off the list.
“You have to help the students see the value that yes, you’re checking something off the list, but it’s a gateway to money. It’s a gateway to scholarships,” University of Memphis Assistant Director of Admissions and Orientation Steven Mizell said.
An academic study of at least 10 million SAT takes across the country showed 50 percent of test takers retook the exam, and the number was even lower for low-income students. Retaking the test can improve a student’s score, help their chances of getting into a four-year college and improve their chance of getting financial aid. Researchers found if more people did retake the tests it could close the income gap at four-year colleges by 20 percent and the race gap by 10 percent.
“If you’re talking about here in this community, we have income and race at play,” Whole Child Strategies Inc. Executive Director Natalie McKinney said. “We have the highest poverty rate in a city our size. Then, we have the highest poverty rate for black children.”
Educators and advocates say the earlier information about the tests become available the better. The University of Memphis talks to students at local high schools staring in the 9th grade.
“A teacher can only say it so much, but if a college comes in and says you’re literally sitting on money, money that can change your chances in terms of scholarships if you do x, y, and z, it gives [students] a sense of motivation,” Mizell said.
The necessary information isn’t just how important the tests are, but also how much help there is out there. The ACT and SAT both offer fee waivers to students who qualify. Both offer up to two fee waivers. The Tennessee Department of Education said it provides money to the districts to administer the ACT to juniors in their spring semester. An ACT retake is funded directly by the Department of Education.
At Whole Child Strategies Inc., workers are trying spread information outside of school about college preparedness.
“Information is key,” McKinney said. “Knowledge is power, and if you have that you’re halfway there.”
Shelby County Schools is increasing the number of counselors it has in all grades. Counselors at area high schools start talking to students about these college entrance exams in the 10th grade. Plus, new requirements mandate school counselors in the state spend 80 percent of their time working directly with students. For a lot of high school counselors, that means more time spreading information about the ACT and SAT.
SCS is also launching a pilot program to offer the SAT in local high schools. This year eight schools will participate in the program. In an email statement the district said, “We are excited about the pilot and hope to see very positive results from the first year of implementation. From there, a determination will be made about how to expand it to more high schools.”
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.