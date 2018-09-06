Tigers AAC opener could have championship implications

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Western Division winner of the American Athletic Conference could be decided in week two.
That’s the challenge facing the Memphis Tigers as they head to play the United States Naval Academy this weekend.
The winner of the last three games between Memphis and Navy has gone on to win at least a share of the West.
The Tigers head in full pride coming off a 66-14 win over Mercer in the home opener.
The Midshipmen had a much tougher time, opening seven time zones from home at Hawaii, where they lost 59-41.
Still, the Navy’s ground attack was on full display.
Led by quarterback Malcolm Perry, the Midshipmen rolled up more than 300 yards on the ground with their vaunted triple-option offense.
“It’s the same old Navy," Jackson Dillon said. "They’re going to come at you and play football every play, no matter what. That’s just how they’re trained. They don’t care how much they’re down, they’re going to come out and do their job every play, whether they’re up 50 or down 50.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Midshipmen is 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.