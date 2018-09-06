Tunica casino says week one of football betting ‘exceeded our expectations’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Gold Strike Casino said it’s struck gold with legalized sports gambling.
The casino’s President and CEO David Tsai confirms college football betting Saturday was busy.
“We had about over 100 people in line ready to take bets for the 11 a.m. kickoff, so it really exceeded our expectations,” he said.
Gold Strike wasn’t alone. Tunica Conventions and Visitors Bureau said altogether its casinos had a 50 percent increase in bets last Saturday, and it’s who is betting that makes CVB President Webster Franklin excited.
“We’re seeing a younger demographic come to the market. The 20 and 30 somethings, they like their sports and have the opportunity to come down and gamble on their favorite team,” he said.
There’s no time to celebrate at Gold Strike. They’re already preparing for NFL bets this Sunday.
“We do anticipate a lot more people to show up this weekend. We’re actually expanding the area and also opening a second viewing area upstairs,” Tsai said.
Gold Strike plans to build a space dedicated solely to its sports book in the next year.
Tsai believes legal sports betting is making the future bright for all Tunica casinos.
“It just really injects some great energy back into the market,” he said.
