WATCH LIVE: Four dead, including suspect, in shooting at downtown Fifth Third Bank

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) - THE LATEST ON DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
- Shooter, 3 others dead
- Happened in Fifth Third lobby, loading dock
- CPD, FBI, ATF, Homeland Security on scene
- No ID on suspect or motive
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says two other victims were injured. One is in critical condition and one is serious.
No police officers were hurt.
Chief Isaac says the suspect was engaged by several officers. He did not get to the upper floors of the bank building.
The chief says they had a 'quick response' and 'there is no additional threat.'
There is no word about the suspect's identity or a motive at this time.
The first call came in around 9:10 a.m. Shots were fired in the lobby and loading dock.
Police completed their search of the crime scene around 11 a.m.
No traffic is being allowed on Walnut between 5th and 6th streets, 5th from Walnut to Race, and northbound on Vine from 3rd to 6th streets.
People are also being asked to continue to avoid the area around Fountain Square.
"We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We're a bit rattled," said a Fifth Third Bank manager.
Another witness told FOX19 that he thought there was movie filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman away from the scene and saw officers rushing to the scene.
WATCH LIVE: Mobile users can see livestream on this link
Dozens of law enforcement officers and medics swarmed the scene. The FBI and ATF are also assisting.
"We send our prayers to the victims and their families," said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. "It appears police were there within seconds. So, he was actively shooting innocent victims and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat quickly."
Gov. Kasich went on to commend law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel for their swift reaction to the scene and shared his sympathies with the victims.
FOX19 NOW has several crews at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.