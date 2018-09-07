Breakdown: Why September is the peak of hurricane season

Water temperature and wind shear are the factors that contribute to either the strengthening or destruction of a tropical system. During September, there is a large pool of ocean water with temperatures above 79 degrees. Hurricanes typically flourish in waters with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. As tropical waves move off the coast of Africa they travel west into these warm waters, which stretch north in the Mid-Atlantic states and all the way south into the Gulf of Mexico. This large area of warm water gives these tropical systems plenty of room to flourish into a hurricane.