Bredesen, Blackburn locked in tight race for U.S. Senate seat

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new poll out Thursday, Sept. 6 shows Democrat Phil Bredesen with a slight lead over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the race for U.S. Senate.
It’s a strong showing for a Democrat running for election in a dominant red state like Tennessee.
The NBC News/Marist poll shows Bredesen, the state’s former governor, gets support from 48 percent of likely voters, while Blackburn, who is a current member of Congress, gets 46 percent.
Only 5 percent of voters say they’re undecided. The poll interviewed 940 Tennesseans by landline or cell phone.
"It's essentially tied," said Rhodes College professor and WMC analyst Michael Nelson. "We may be up to all hours on election night waiting for returns to come in."
Nelson said Bredesen, a popular and business-friendly two-term governor, still has wide crossover support in the Volunteer State. He also said Bredesen's running an effective ad campaign.
"What we haven't seen from Bredesen is how he'll do when the campaign gets down and dirty,” Nelson said. “And for Blackburn, that's the obvious strategy."
Americans for Prosperity, a group supporting Marsha Blackburn, recently ran the infamous "party cave" attack ad, accusing Bredesen of raising taxes and spending millions to deck out the governor's mansion.
Bredesen quickly responded by saying the ad is "full of flat out lies."
When asked to comment about the new poll findings, Bredesen's campaign said,
Blackburn's campaign told WMC Action News 5:
"This poll shows if Blackburn thinks she can just coast to victory, she's got a real fight on her hands," Nelson said.
Nelson said voters should watch for Blackburn ads to get increasingly critical of her opponent.
"She needs to somehow portray Bredesen as an unacceptable alternative," said Nelson, "who will always vote with the liberal Democrats in the Senate and therefore can't be trusted."
With two months to go until the election, Nelson believes this red state will remain evenly divided on this important race.
"I think the polls are really confirming what most of us already see,” Nelson said. “This is really close and probably will stay that way until the end."
Bredesen will be in Memphis next week, attending a town hall at Rhodes College on Thursday, Sept. 13.
The event was supposed to be a debate between him and Marsha Blackburn, but she declined the invitation.
The NBC News poll also puts Republican Bill Lee 13 points ahead of Democratic challenger Karl Dean in the governor’s race. Both candidates, said Nelson, have excellent credentials to be a good governor.
