Charges dropped against former UofM basketball player

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Criminal charges against a former University of Memphis basketball player have been dropped.
Detric Golden and his wife April Golden were both arrested in August 2017. The couple were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in minor injuries to their hands.
Officers were unable to tell who was the aggressor in the domestic dispute. For that reason, officers arrested both of them.
Charges against Detric have since been dropped. It's unclear if April still faces any charges in the case.
