Elementary school sweethearts return to 3rd grade classroom for marriage proposal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Elementary school sweethearts went back to where it all started in order to take the first step into the rest of their lives.
Paul and Madison first met in Risa Elder's 3rd grade classroom at Tara Oaks Elementary School in Collierville.
"I called it way back then!!" Elder said in a Tweet on September 5.
The couple returned to her classroom so Paul could ask Madison to marry him.
She said yes!
WMC5 is sending congratulations to the happy couple.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.