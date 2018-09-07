Enter to win: Free Conway HVAC system

Skip to content
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
|
September 7, 2018 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 3:45 PM
LATEST NEWS
Scattered showers/storms expected Saturday
Scattered showers/storms expected Saturday
By
Nick Gunter
4h
4h
Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores and highlights
It’s Week 3 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever.
By
Sudu Upadhyay
September 7
September 7
Sons of Confederate Veterans demanding millions from City of Memphis, Greenspace over statue removal
There’s a multi-million dollar twist in the ongoing court battle over Memphis' Confederate statues.
By
Joyce Peterson
September 7
September 7
Get ready for more rain this weekend
* Scattered Storms Tomorrow* A Few Showers Sunday* Cooler Temperatures
By
Ron Childers
September 7
September 7
Strickland reveals old Melrose High building will be shown to developers in October
New life could be on the horizon for the historic, blighted Melrose High School building in Orange Mound.
By
Kendall Downing
September 7
September 7
Tennessee Historical Commission audit reveals members were not provided adequate legal training
An August 2018 audit revealed the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) needs to formalize its relationship with non-profits overseeing 17 historic sites across the state.
By
Kendall Downing and
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
September 7
September 7
What’s next for Kirby High after pest infestation closure?
The future of Kirby High School students and teachers is still unclear after Shelby County Schools district officials confirmed cleanup efforts from a pest infestation could keep the school closed for six to eight weeks.
By
Allie Herrera
September 7
September 7
29th Southern Heritage Classic brings 20,000 to Memphis
Thousands of football fans flocked to Memphis for the 29th Southern Heritage Classic.
By
Arianna Poindexter
September 7
September 7