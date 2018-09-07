Enter to win: Free Conway HVAC system

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 7, 2018 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 3:45 PM

Scattered showers/storms expected Saturday

Nick Gunter

Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores and highlights

It’s Week 3 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever.
Sudu Upadhyay

Sons of Confederate Veterans demanding millions from City of Memphis, Greenspace over statue removal

There’s a multi-million dollar twist in the ongoing court battle over Memphis' Confederate statues.
Joyce Peterson

Get ready for more rain this weekend

* Scattered Storms Tomorrow* A Few Showers Sunday* Cooler Temperatures
Ron Childers

Strickland reveals old Melrose High building will be shown to developers in October

New life could be on the horizon for the historic, blighted Melrose High School building in Orange Mound.
Kendall Downing

Tennessee Historical Commission audit reveals members were not provided adequate legal training

An August 2018 audit revealed the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) needs to formalize its relationship with non-profits overseeing 17 historic sites across the state.
Kendall Downing and WMCActionNews5.com Staff

What’s next for Kirby High after pest infestation closure?

The future of Kirby High School students and teachers is still unclear after Shelby County Schools district officials confirmed cleanup efforts from a pest infestation could keep the school closed for six to eight weeks.
Allie Herrera

29th Southern Heritage Classic brings 20,000 to Memphis

Thousands of football fans flocked to Memphis for the 29th Southern Heritage Classic.
Arianna Poindexter

