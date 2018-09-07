Fans kick off Southern Heritage Classic weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The celebration for the 29th Southern Heritage Classic is underway.
Thousands of people will head to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium this weekend, with many already out in full force as of Friday morning.
Jackson State and Tennessee State will do battle on Saturday, with the event bringing more than $20 million to Memphis.
Friday's events include the Classic College and Career Fair at 9 a.m. followed by a coaches luncheon at noon.
Friday night, the Classic Music Festival kicks off at Landers Center.
For gameday, tailgating begins at 8 a.m. in the Liberty Bowl parking lot.
That's followed by the SHC parade at 9 a.m., marching along Park Avenue.
The game begins at 6 p.m. with halftime shows from the school’s bands and a postgame 5th quarter with a battle of the bands.
