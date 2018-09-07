Gordon continues to keep rain in the forecast

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
* Rain Chances Shift West
* Weekend Rain Possible
* Cooler Days Ahead
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 74
TOMORROW: Scattered Showers & Storms WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 88
THIS WEEK: The remnants of Gordon located in Central Arkansas will now drift north and then migrate east keeping clouds and the chance for rain in the Mid-South. The most likely area for rainfall tomorrow will be along and west of the Mississippi River the isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will still be possible in parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and overnight lows in the mid-70s.
THE WEEKEND: A weak front will push south through the area keeping rain in the forecast. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and highs in the lower 80s with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm and highs in the mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid-80s with lows again in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders