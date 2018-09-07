Gordon continues to keep rain in the forecast

THIS WEEK: The remnants of Gordon located in Central Arkansas will now drift north and then migrate east keeping clouds and the chance for rain in the Mid-South. The most likely area for rainfall tomorrow will be along and west of the Mississippi River the isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will still be possible in parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and overnight lows in the mid-70s.