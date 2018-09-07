5 Great Things: St. Jude partners with YouTube, Larry Finch memorialized, nurse saves coworker’s life

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with YouTube to launch a fundraising campaign called St. Jude PLAY LIVE for gaming creators to give back. As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 12 YouTube gaming creators with more than 37 million combined subscribers will be using their online video channels to fundraise for the hospital, a special edition of St. Jude PLAY LIVE on YouTube. The program that allows creators to stream video games while raising money for kids at St. Jude, has raised more than $10 million in the last four years.