5 Great Things: St. Jude partners with YouTube, Larry Finch memorialized, nurse saves coworker’s life

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The 29th Southern Heritage Classic kicks off the second weekend in September this year. Few things make a Mid-Southerner prouder than to show out-of-town guests the good we do here in the Mid-South. So, here are 5 of this week’s Great Things that happened.
For the third year in a row, Layla Harwell has raised money to buy supplies for Second Chance Animal Alliance in Water Valley. This year, Layla hopes to raise $1,000 by her birthday on September 19. She has already raised more than $300!
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with YouTube to launch a fundraising campaign called St. Jude PLAY LIVE for gaming creators to give back. As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 12 YouTube gaming creators with more than 37 million combined subscribers will be using their online video channels to fundraise for the hospital, a special edition of St. Jude PLAY LIVE on YouTube. The program that allows creators to stream video games while raising money for kids at St. Jude, has raised more than $10 million in the last four years.
Farmington Elementary School fourth-grade math teacher Anna Brignole received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science and a $10,000 prize. The award honors 140 teachers for educating the next generation.
Millington Central High School Nurse Jamie Rush helped save the life of school staff member. About two weeks ago, when school staff member Trey Asbridge visited Rush’s office, she checked his blood pressure and knew it was too high to ignore. After calling his doctor, he collapsed in the hallway and began experiencing severe pain. First responders say it was her fast action and that helped prevent a crisis by giving Asbridge a baby aspirin.
The University of Memphis plans to build a memorial park and statue to honor the late Memphis Tiger All-American and former Men’s basketball head coach, Larry Finch. Finch, whose #21 jersey was retired, competed in more than 500 games in 25 years as a player and coach for the Tigers. His 22.3 points per game career average remains a Memphis record. A location for the Larry Finch Memorial Park and statue has not been decided.
