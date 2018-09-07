How one man went from over 300 pounds to a bodybuilding competition

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - James T. Rayford, Jr. battled pre-hypertension and pre-diabetes, so he knew he had to make a change.
“One person walked past me and I was like, ‘you’re not going to speak?'" Rayford said. That’s the reaction one coworker had to seeing the new look of James T. Rayford, Jr.
“I was on the couch and I realized I wasn’t feeling like myself. I was tired and I wasn’t even working. The next day I got up and went to the French Riviera,” he said.
Rayford’s journey would be a long one. A native of Holly Springs, Mississippi, and graduate of Rust College, his journey would be one full of sweat and plenty of pounds lost.
After weighing as much as 315 pounds, the years would see the pounds fall off drastically.
How did he do it? Rayford said it was a full lifestyle change--a change that would find him getting into something he never saw coming - cycling.
“I took a spin class and I could never make it through. I’d only do about 30 minutes and would almost pass out. My goal was just to complete a class. I did that and I felt great. That’s what got me into fitness. I had never felt like that before,” he said.
That’s where many might know him. He’s taught many spin classes out of LA Fitness off Winchester, but teaching was not initially part of his plans. His love for cycling grew after one of his teachers put a bike beside her in class and had him ride beside her.
The fitness journey of Rayford would not be written completely on just a bicycle.
He knew there was more for him to do. The thing he had to change the most was his diet.
Was he working out everyday? Yes, but anybody in fitness knows that the biggest thing is dieting and that’s where his biggest breakthrough came.
“Refined sugars and processed foods had to go,” said Rayford. “Meal prep is key. I’ve always lived by if you fail to prepare, then you prepare to fail.”
That change would propel the former cycling teacher to go from 41 percent body fat to right around 10 percent body fat and right on into bodybuilding.
Could someone in excess of 300 pounds and over 40 percent body fat actually be on a bodybuilding stage? Well, that’s what Rayford will be attempting Saturday.
He’ll be competing in Atlanta in his first bodybuilding competition. When asked about how he will feel on stage he said, “I haven’t processed that. I just think that fitness is what I was supposed to be doing this whole time.
To the person that is contemplating getting into fitness, whether for health purposes or just because they want to make a change, Rayford would like to encourage them.
“I feel better at 36 than I did at 26 and the energy levels are just good," he said. “I would tell anybody they can do it if they just make a lifestyle change. The more you do it, the more you get into a consistent basis, the more it becomes a lifestyle”.
The question of what’s next always creeps up when you have to keep challenging yourself.
For Rayford, it is simple.
He plans to continue bodybuilding and possibly get into online coaching to be able to help as many people as he can find their way on their own fitness journey.
Until then, we wish James T. Rayford Jr. good luck in Atlanta. The journey continues.
