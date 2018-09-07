Man arrested after breaking into West Memphis church

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man has been arrested after stealing from a church, according to West Memphis Police Department.
Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Roddrick Hicks.
The burglary happened at River Church on West Jackson Avenue sometime before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The church secretary, Mitzi Alexander, told police that her office door had been forced open, and the safe and her office chair were missing.
She also told police that two Sundays' worth of tithes and donations were inside bank deposit bags inside the safe.
Police reviewed surveillance video from a SkyCop camera nearby, which showed Hicks entering the church that Sunday night.
“We were just really shocked. For one you don’t want to believe somebody could come and do that,” Alexander said.
Video showed the Hicks leaving the church approximately 40 minutes later carrying items in both hands.
He reentered the church a few minutes later, and when he left he could be seen pushing the office chair with the safe on it out the front door.
“Do we hate it? Yes. We hate that it happened. It has hurt us like that would hurt a business,” Alexander said.
The video then shows Hicks pushing the chair west on Jackson Avenue and across South Avalon near the Westwood apartments.
The safe had around $4,000 inside--two Sundays worth of collections form the almost 150-member church.
Alexander said losing the money especially hurts because it is used for things like feeding the homeless and helping families in need--like one mother with five children who just moved into an apartment with no furniture.
“We raised money and we bought beds, furniture, just everything for them,” she said.
The door to the church was unlocked when the safe was taken.
“We have stepped up our security. We’ve took different measures,” Alexander said.
Police said Hicks does not have much of a record other than misdemeanors.
Hicks was arrested Friday, Sept. 7 and was charged with commercial burglary and theft of property.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 10.
