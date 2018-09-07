No injuries after man takes hostage, starts gun battle with WA deputies; suspect in custody

(RNN) – A heavily armed man took a hostage who was later rescued and fired “numerous rounds” at deputies in Pierce County, WA, on Thursday night.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which encompasses Tacoma and much of the area east of there, tweeted that a “suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies.”
The sheriff's office also said the suspect was wearing body armor and "hit once in the vest by a round fired by our deputies" but not seriously hurt.
They added there were "no deputies or officers injured, no hostages injured, no bystanders injured."
The shooting began at Sky Motors in Parkland, on the outskirts of Tacoma, just after 7:30 p.m. PT, according to The Seattle Times.
The paper reported the gun battle followed a "botched robbery."
The sheriff’s office tweeted about an hour after the incident began that the “suspect fired multiple rounds inside business” and that the “hostage has been rescued by deputies.”
They said he had barricaded himself inside the business. They added he had “multiple firearms including long guns.”
It is unclear what exactly transpired as the suspect was shot and apprehended.
Police tweeted that the area was clear and there were no additional victims or suspects.
An investigation will be conducted through the night.
