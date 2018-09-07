Memphis couple stuns internet with beautiful rendition of ‘Best Part’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis couple's anniversary celebration has caught the attention of millions of people.
Stefanie Bolton and Markus Bernard decided to film them singing their favorite song on Facebook, but they never expected the video to gather nearly 5 million views.
The couple's rendition of "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. quickly spread across Facebook, racking up likes, comments and shares.
The couple said they are just happy that everyone loved the video.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.