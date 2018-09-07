More rain expected this weekend

This morning will be dry, but rain will redevelop this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and west of the Mississippi River. Everyone will have a chance for rain tomorrow as a cold front moves into the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, so it is not expected to be a wash-out. A few showers are possible on Sunday too, but rain chances will be lower. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today and then lower to mid 80s over the weekend.