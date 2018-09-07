More rain expected this weekend

Our weather will once again be impacted by the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon. As Gordon moves through Arkansas, it will continue to funnel in moisture to the Mid-South and give us scattered showers and thunderstorms.
This morning will be dry, but rain will redevelop this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and west of the Mississippi River. Everyone will have a chance for rain tomorrow as a cold front moves into the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, so it is not expected to be a wash-out. A few showers are possible on Sunday too, but rain chances will be lower. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today and then lower to mid 80s over the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for a passing shower on Monday, but rain chances will drop by Tuesday. Behind this weekend’s cold front, cooler air will settle into the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s all next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
