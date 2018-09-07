President Trump coming to Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Mississippi next Friday.
According to his website, he will be at the Mississippi coliseum at 1207 Mississippi Street at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on his website.
According to the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith President Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith on August 23.
“We are thrilled that the President will be here to support the senator and her campaign,” said Melissa Scallan, communications director for the campaign. “Cindy Hyde-Smith has supported him 100 percent since she took office, and she looks forward to his visit to her home state next week.”
Governor Phil Bryant tweeted about the president’s visit.
This is the second time President Trump has visited Jackson. This will be his fourth rally held in Mississippi.
According to a press release from President Trump’s office, “he is expected to discuss the latest developments with the surging economy that’s lifting up families across Mississippi. Also, President Trump will urge Mississippians to get out and vote to protect the GOP majorities in the House and Senate, and vote for Cindy Hyde-Smith in the U.S. Senate Special Election in November.”
