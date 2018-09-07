Rain/storm possible during Southern Heritage Classic Weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We are gearing up for a battle of Tigers this weekend, as Jackson State University and Tennessee State University meet on the gridiron for the annual Southern Heritage Classic.
A plethora of events will lead up to the big game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon are still moving through the State of Arkansas, moving north towards Missouri. It will weaken to a Post-Tropical Depression later Friday.
Due to Gordon, we are going to keep with isolated to scattered showers or storms in the forecast. Areas west of the Mississippi River this Friday afternoon and evening. That means if you plan on tailgating Friday for the Southern Heritage Classic just keep the rain gear handy.
Moving into Saturday we are going to keep with rain chances in the forecast. This is thanks to a cold front expected to move across the Mid-South. Rain chances will be highest as we push into the afternoon and diminishing in coverage as we push through the evening on Saturday.
That means you need to keep the rain gear handy if you have plans to head to the morning tailgate at Tiger lane, or the Classic/NIKE Kids 3k in downtown, or even the Classic Parade at 9 a.m. While the showers will not be widespread tomorrow, there is still a chance. Just be prepared to get wet if a shower moves over any of the festivities.
As for the football game at 6 p.m. on Saturday the rain chances are expected to lower to around 30% through the 4 quarters and even into the Classic 5th quarter. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out as the front pushes south.
Overall, the Southern Heritage Classic is not looking like a washout, but there are decent chances for isolated showers or storms due to the remnants of Gordon and a cold front tomorrow.
Have the rain gear handy, also remember if you hear thunder, seek shelter as lighting is close. We want everyone to be safe during the Southern Heritage Classic weekend of events.
Also, keep the First Alert Weather app handy as it can alert you when rain or lightning is near your location. It is free in the Google Play and Apple App stores.
