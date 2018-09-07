Scattered showers and storms today

Rain will be possible this afternoon and evening as the remnants of Gordon move north. The best chance for rain will be in eastern Arkansas.
Everyone will have a chance for rain tomorrow as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance for rain will be late Saturday night, but a few storms will be possible during the day too. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today and then lower to mid 80s over the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for a passing shower on Monday, but rain chances will drop by Tuesday. Behind this weekend’s cold front, cooler air will settle into the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s all next week.