Tennessee Historical Commission audit reveals members were not provided adequate legal training

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An August 2018 audit revealed the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) needs to formalize its relationship with non-profits overseeing 17 historic sites across the state.
Critical documents in files were missing, like inventory lists and proofs of insurance.
The audit also discovered the agreements between the commission and the non-profits were non-binding.
State auditors also zeroed in on 2017--a contentious year for the commission--when City of Memphis and mayor Jim Strickland appealed to the board for permission to remove Confederate monuments.
The board denied the waiver, but Memphis pulled the monuments anyways through a legal loophole of selling the parks to a nonprofit--a move that’s been challenged in court.
The audit reveals that during 2017--when the commission saw increased media attention--the Department of Environment and Conservation, its administrative partner, pulled media relations services.
Auditors also wrote that commission members were not provided adequate training to handle the legal requirements in administering the act, which as of May 2018, explicitly bars a county or municipality from selling or transferring a memorial without the explicit permission from the commission.
“The idea that there wasn’t training, was there a specific training on the law itself? There hasn’t been, but this law has also been amended three times in the past couple of years, so things change. We’re working now to look into a specific training session,” Executive Director of THC Patrick McIntyre said.
Strickland said he was aware of the audit but unfamiliar with its contents.
