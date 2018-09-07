What’s next for Kirby High after pest infestation closure?

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The future of Kirby High School students and teachers is still unclear after Shelby County Schools district officials confirmed cleanup efforts from a pest infestation could keep the school closed for six to eight weeks.
Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, said teachers are asking for physicals to make sure they have not been contaminated by some of the chemicals.
The issues of pest infestation at Kirby High School were addressed in meeting after meeting Thursday.
Friday, there still no clear answer about what’s next for students and teachers.
“I’m told by a number of teachers that it was horrible,” Williams said. “That the smell was horrible. That the cleaning material, that the dead rats, all of these things made it unbearable.”
Williams worked at Kirby High School years ago. He said a clean and safe learning environment for both teachers and students is important.
“We’ve had the entire summer to get schools ready, to get them clean and for this to come up all of the sudden, I’m just a little weary about that process,” Williams said.
On Thursday, Shelby County School Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said crews found more than 80 rodents inside Kirby High.
Students like DaNeisha Saulsberry said they just want things to go back to normal.
“I just can’t go to no other school and just give up on Kirby,” Saulsberry said. “I just want them to fix the school and bring us back cause I ain’t trying to make up no days and come to school on a Saturday.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Hopson talked about the possibility of moving students to other locations or having night classes.
It could take several weeks before anything is finalized, and district officials have discussed several options, including relocating to other places like Hickory Ridge Mall.
