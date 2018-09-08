Get ready for more rain this weekend

NEXT WEEK: A mild pattern will be in place for a few days with only a very slight chance of a shower each day. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.