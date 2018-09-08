Get ready for more rain this weekend

* Scattered Storms Tomorrow
* A Few Showers Sunday
* Cooler Temperatures
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 74
TOMORROW: Scattered Rain & T’storms WIND: S 10 HIGH: 85
THE WEEKEND: A cold front will combine with the remnants of Gordon and push through the Mid-South keeping rain in the forecast. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the day tomorrow and continue into the evening and overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 80s with lows falling into the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: A mild pattern will be in place for a few days with only a very slight chance of a shower each day. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.