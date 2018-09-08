Isolated showers and storms continue through the evening

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening. Rain will be heavy within the storms and some higher wind gusts are possible. It won’t rain all evening or in every location, but areas along the Mississippi River into east AR have higher chances through 10 p.m.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing downpours or a few storms. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds southwest turning northwest by morning at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Showers early or before noon, then mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT; Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Clouds will linger some both days with a little sun at times. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Look for a partly cloudy sky each day with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs warm back into the mid to upper 80s with muggy air returning. Lows will be in the low 70s by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.