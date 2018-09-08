Scattered showers/storms expected Saturday

Grab the rain gear today, that is because we have decent rain chances in the forecast as we push through the weekend. A cold front will combine with remnants of Gordon and that will push through the Mid-South today, into tomorrow giving us rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are impacting the area north of I-40 this morning and we will continue to see scattered rain in the forecast through the day today. The front will slowly slide south, keeping rain chances in the forecast through the evening and even into our Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain in the middle 80s today and fall into the upper 70s tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s tonight and middle 60s for Sunday night. Once the front pushes south of the region this weekend, the weather pattern is milder for next week.