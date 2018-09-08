Scattered showers/storms expected Saturday

What is left of Gordon is interacting with a cold front giving us scattered showers as we move through the weekend.
*Scattered showers today
*Lower rain chances Sunday
*Cooler afternoon highs
Grab the rain gear today, that is because we have decent rain chances in the forecast as we push through the weekend. A cold front will combine with remnants of Gordon and that will push through the Mid-South today, into tomorrow giving us rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are impacting the area north of I-40 this morning and we will continue to see scattered rain in the forecast through the day today. The front will slowly slide south, keeping rain chances in the forecast through the evening and even into our Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain in the middle 80s today and fall into the upper 70s tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s tonight and middle 60s for Sunday night. Once the front pushes south of the region this weekend, the weather pattern is milder for next week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW around 5 to 10 mph. High: 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 71.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern becomes a bit milder for next week, with only slight rain chances in the forecast each afternoon. Monday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with afternoon highs hovering near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies continue for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. Mid-week will stay in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By Thursday we are back in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the lower 70s. This trend will continue for Friday as the lower cloud coverage will help us warm closer to 90 degrees in the afternoon with the milder nights continuing in the lower 70s across the region.
