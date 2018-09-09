Southern Heritage Classic canceled, no makeup date announced

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled, and no makeup date has been announced.
A significant amount of rain and lightning moved through the Mid-South on Saturday.
Fans had high expectations for the event.
Everyone had a smile on their face as they made their way into Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for the start of the Southern Heritage Classic.
Many of the people have been here all morning tailgating.
The football game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is a major rivalry for the two Historically Black Universities.
But the 29th annual Southern Heritage Classic is more than a football game, it’s a cultural event with food, dancing, family, and an overall great time.
“I think the crowd speaks for itself, it’s absolutely fantastic. We got people everywhere, people enjoying themselves. It’s just a great time, great celebration right now in Memphis,” Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said.
Rudolph Myers has seen the classic grow from it’s inception. He’s been coming to the Classic for 27 years.
“It’s more than a football game, it’s a family thing. Everybody uniting together,” he said.
“It’s all about fun. And it’s about HBCU -- Historically Black Colleges, we’re supporting them year round,” Maurice Thigpen, who’s at his fifth Southern Heritage Classic, said.
The total economic impact for the city of Memphis this weekend is estimated at more than $20 million.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.