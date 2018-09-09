Sea Isle dog park now open

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you live in East Memphis, there’s a new place for your dog to hang out.
Dozens of pets and their owners showed up for the grand opening of the Sea Isle Dog Park.
Dogs of all sizes got the chance to run around the park, work off some of their energy, and make some new friends.
Hal Lovett, a longtime resident of the Sea Isle Park neighborhood, first brought this idea to city officials a couple of years ago.
“I designed the landscaping like the berms. That was my idea to kind of create something like the rainbow bridge for living dogs, and you can see how the dogs they’re having a good time,” Lovett said.
Pet supply store Hollywood Feed sponsored the park located near Sea Isle Elementary.
The park is open each day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
