Shelby County commissioners prepare for first full meeting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners will hold their first full meeting of the new term Monday, and they will elect a new chairperson.
Tami Sawyer, one of eight new commissioners, said many of her first days in office have been spent learning the ropes.
“We have state-mandated training. We’ve got all kinds of ongoing training. The current commissioners take you under their wing and teach you the rules of the game so we’re learning the process,” she said.
With the first committee meetings out the way, commissioners are preparing for the first full meeting Monday.
They’ll start by electing a new chairperson--an important position that controls the speed at which the commission’s work gets done.
Because the last chair was a Republican, Commissioner Mark Billingsley said tradition calls for the next chair to be a Democrat with a Republican serving as vice-chair.
“We just take turns. It’s always worked really well. I’m hopeful we’ll continue to follow that process,” he said.
If traditions holds, Commissioner Willie Brooks, who served as vice-chair last year, would be in line to become chair this year.
Regardless of who commissioners pick, the commission will have to work closely with Shelby County’s new mayor Lee Harris and his administration.
“We’ve got to work more collaboratively with the mayor’s office. We didn’t really enjoy that much last term. We had friction from the mayor as well as the commissioners,” Billingsley said. “But I think this body wants to move Shelby County forward.”
It won’t be long before the honeymoon period’s over, and the tough work begins.
