Showers this morning, taping off by this evening

Scattered showers and storms impacted the Mid-South last night and we are still dealing with some showers as we wake up this Sunday morning. A cold front is currently working its way across the Mid-South, that is giving us the rain chances, mainly during the morning hours today. As the cold front slides south, the rain chances will limit themselves. Skies will remain cloudy today with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 70s. Winds will go from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph to out of the north tonight around 5 mph. The rain should be mostly clear of the area tonight with cloudy skies leftover and lows in the middle to lower 60s across the region. The weather pattern becomes more typical of summer as we push into the new work and school week.