Showers this morning, taping off by this evening

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A cold front is sliding across the Mid-South today, is bringing us rain across the region this morning.
*AM Scattered showers
*Cooler afternoon highs
*Milder pattern for work week
Scattered showers and storms impacted the Mid-South last night and we are still dealing with some showers as we wake up this Sunday morning. A cold front is currently working its way across the Mid-South, that is giving us the rain chances, mainly during the morning hours today. As the cold front slides south, the rain chances will limit themselves. Skies will remain cloudy today with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 70s. Winds will go from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph to out of the north tonight around 5 mph. The rain should be mostly clear of the area tonight with cloudy skies leftover and lows in the middle to lower 60s across the region. The weather pattern becomes more typical of summer as we push into the new work and school week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% AM. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 63.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Clouds will linger across the region both days to start the new work week, but a little sunshine cannot be ruled out. A stray shower is possible both afternoons, but most locations will remain dry. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s to start the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY: We are back to partly to mostly sunny skies through the end of the week. There is still the slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. Highs will warm each afternoon back into the middle to upper 80s with the muggy factor returning to the forecast. Lows will stay in the 60s through Thursday night then back into the 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking much the same as the end of the week. Highs back into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees. A good mix of sun and clouds are expected, along with the pop-up shower or storm possible. Overnight lows remain in the 70s for Saturday night, with the muggy factor lasting into the weekend.
