Tigers fall to Navy 22-21

“I hate it for the guys. They’ve worked so hard, and prepared so hard for each of these opportunities, but to go out there today and come up a little short, and they played extremely hard throughout the course of the game,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Turnovers and critical mistakes, came up short, and I take full ownership in that. These guys have really battled, and I have to do a better job of put them in the right positions.”