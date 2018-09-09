Tigers fall to Navy 22-21

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers fell to the Navy 22-21 after the Midshipmen scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The loss bring the Tigers to 1-1 on the year.
“I hate it for the guys. They’ve worked so hard, and prepared so hard for each of these opportunities, but to go out there today and come up a little short, and they played extremely hard throughout the course of the game,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Turnovers and critical mistakes, came up short, and I take full ownership in that. These guys have really battled, and I have to do a better job of put them in the right positions.”
Running back Darrell Henderson finished with 212 yards and three touchdowns on the 13 carries.
Brady White, who had an impressive opening game, struggled in the bad weather Saturday, finishing with just 145 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
The Tigers defense was able to hold a potent Navy rushing attack to just 3.6 yards per carry.
Memphis is back in action at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday against Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
