Widespread rain will taper off through evening, skies will stay mostly cloudy

It’s been very soggy on this Sunday but rain will diminish through this evening. An area of low pressure and an attendant cold front will continue move east taking the bulk of the rain with it but there could be a few lingering showers through this evening although most spots will began to dry out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 70s. Winds will go from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph to out of the north tonight around 5 mph. The rain should be mostly clear of the area tonight with cloudy skies leftover and lows in the middle to lower 60s across the region. The weather pattern becomes more typical of summer as we push into the new work and school week.