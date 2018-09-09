Widespread rain will taper off through evening, skies will stay mostly cloudy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
*Rain Tapering Off
*Some Breaks In The Clouds
*Cooler Start To The Work-Week
It’s been very soggy on this Sunday but rain will diminish through this evening. An area of low pressure and an attendant cold front will continue move east taking the bulk of the rain with it but there could be a few lingering showers through this evening although most spots will began to dry out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 70s. Winds will go from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph to out of the north tonight around 5 mph. The rain should be mostly clear of the area tonight with cloudy skies leftover and lows in the middle to lower 60s across the region. The weather pattern becomes more typical of summer as we push into the new work and school week.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain tapering off. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 63.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Clouds will linger across the region both days, but there could be a few breaks in the clouds at times. A stray shower is possible both afternoons, but most locations will remain dry. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s to start the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with temperatures warming back into the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Lows will fall near 70.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: We are back to partly to mostly sunny skies through the end of the week. There is still the slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. Highs will warm back around 90 and the humidity will be back on the climb. Lows back in the 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday & Sunday will feature more of the same as the end of the week, lots of sunshine, near 90 degrees. A good mix of sun and clouds are expected, along with the pop-up shower or storm possible. Overnight lows remain in the 70s for Saturday night, with the muggy factor lasting into the weekend.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
