Boy, 3, saves diabetic mother’s life after her blood sugar levels crash

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) - A 3-year-old Arlington boy saved his mother’s life last week.
When Ashton Cupples’ blood sugar crashed, it was up to her son to figure out a way to save her, and that's exactly what he did.
Every morning, Ashton’s son Cohen tells her good morning. Every morning, she says good morning back.
When she didn't answer last week, Cohen sprang into action.
“She was sick,” Cohen said.
Ashton has diabetes. Last Wednesday while she slept, her blood sugar crashed, and she didn’t wake up. Her husband was at work, so Cohen called him, who then called 911.
In the meantime, Cohen tried to bring his mom food to help raise her blood sugar.
“I had about 10 donuts around me and a Mountain Dew with a straw in it,” Ashton said.
But she never woke up before paramedics arrived.
Her blood sugar was at 20. The American Diabetes Association recommends keeping a blood sugar level between 70 to 130 mg/dl before meals and less than 180 mg/dl one to two hours after a meal.
Crews told Ashton her son saved her life.
“They said he was the calmest one in the room,” Ashton said. “He knew exactly what was going on.”
Even at such a young age, Cohen was prepared on what to do. With Ashton’s serious medical condition, her family taught him what to do to help his mom if he was ever the only one with her.
Ashton hopes other parents will follow suit.
“It’s possible,” Ashton said. “Trust me. Just run them through it a couple times.”
Paramedics were able to stabilize Ashton at home, and when she woke up, Cohen started right in with their daily routine.
“He immediately looked at me and said good morning,” Ashton said.
