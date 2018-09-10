Car vending machine may be coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis might be getting a car vending machine.
Carvana is looking into making Memphis the location of its 13th machine, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
The company pulled a $5 million building permit last week.
Customers will not be able to buy the cars at the machine, but they can be picked up from one as all sales are made online.
The vending machine will be located off of Interstate 40 at 7201 Appling Farms Parkway.
An opening date has not been released.
