Kirby High students will split up, go to 3 different schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Classes will resume Wednesday for Kirby High School students, according to Shelby County Schools.
The district did not say where students will attend class, but it will be considered a half-day.
This comes after Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the school will be closed for the next 6-8 weeks due to pest infestation.
Shelby County School officials have been working round the clock to come up with a solution as to where to put Kirby High students.
Monday night, those school officials announced Kirby Students will go to three different schools.
"My son is actually a senior this year, so it was very imperative a solution come up with where these children going to go,” said parent Tamara Kent. “There was too many days of them out of school." Kirby High students have missed 10 days of school because of a rodent infestation.
Shelby County School officials have been working hard to come up with a solution.
School administrators revealed their plans Monday night in the auditorium at Hickory Ridge Middle School.
Hickory Ridge Mall and Southside High, which were both originally considered to keep all the grades at Kirby High together, won’t work after all.
“They’re trying to keep all the students together and that’s what I want,” said parent Tamara Rucker. “My son is a senior and I want him to finish his last year with his Kirby Family.”
Rucker said it’s OK that the grades actually will be broken up.
Her son and other 11th and 12th grade Kirby students will go to classes at Kirby Middle School, 9th and 10th grade students will go to DuBois Middle School of Leadership, and public policy and special education students will go to Southwind High.
“My son, he’s in the 10th grade and he plays football,” said parent Anesha Mosley. “So everything is going to go on as planned. I’m happy.”
Regular classes will begin on Monday, Sept. 17.
While Kirby students are at other locations, the rodent infestation will be taken care of and the school will get much-needed renovations.
On Wednesday, Kirby High students will have a half day at Hickory Ridge Middle School to get laptops to do their classes for Thursday and Friday.
