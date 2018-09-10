Clouds, cooler temps today

REST OF THE WEEK: A stalled front will sit south of here through Thursday, which will keep isolated showers in the forecast. Rain chances will only be around 20%. The next few days will also be mostly cloudy, but you will see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average through at least Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the week, we will have more sun and temperatures in the upper 80s.