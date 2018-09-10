Clouds, cooler temps today

Although some light drizzle is possible today, most of the area will likely remain dry as the cold front sits to our south. However, we will have to deal with some cloud cover today. Temperatures today will be some of the coolest that we’ve seen since early May. This morning temperatures are in the lower 60s and we will increase to the upper 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight will also be in the lower to mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 65.
REST OF THE WEEK: A stalled front will sit south of here through Thursday, which will keep isolated showers in the forecast. Rain chances will only be around 20%. The next few days will also be mostly cloudy, but you will see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average through at least Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the week, we will have more sun and temperatures in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend looks dry and sunny with highs near 90. Humidity levels will increase slightly for the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
